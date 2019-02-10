Bayern host second-tier Heidenheim in DFB-Pokal quarterfinals

With five Bundesliga teams and three from the second division, the pairings for the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals have been drawn. Record cup champions Bayern München welcome second-tier 1. FC Heidenheim to the Allianz Arena. Having knocked out Dortmund in the last round, Werder Bremen will be back in the Ruhr district to face FC Schalke 04. In Augsburg, another all-Bundesliga clash is to take place with the visit of RB Leipzig, while the fourth and final quarterfinal tie will see two Bundesliga 2 teams go head to head as Hamburger SV travel to SC Paderborn.

The four ties will be played on the 2nd and 3rd April 2019, with one game on each day kicking off at 18:30 and another at 20:45 (both CET). The semi-finals will take place three weeks later on the 23rd/24th April and the final is set for the 25th May.

Quarterfinal Overview

FC Schalke 04 - Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Bayern München - 1. FC Heidenheim

SC Paderborn 07 - Hamburger SV

