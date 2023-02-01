Bayern ease past Mainz

FC Bayern picked up their first competitive win of 2023 as they moved into the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday night. The record cup winners, who have only drawn each of their first three league games of the new calendar year so far, defeated 1. FSV Mainz 05 4-0 away from home in the round of 16.

Choupo-Moting and Musiala on form

Julian Nagelsmann’s team dominated proceedings from the first whistle and played with real confidence. Mainz goalkeeper Finn Dahmen did well to deny them an early lead from Kingsley Coman’s shot (10’), however the visitors soon broke the deadlock. New signing Joao Cancelo whipped in a sublime cross and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting brilliantly converted it at the back post (17’).

Dahmen again impressed to prevent Choupo-Moting from scoring again (23’), but Germany international Jamal Musiala made it 2-0 soon after from an assist from Thomas Müller, who equalled Sepp Maier’s Bayern record of 63 DFB-Pokal games with this appearance (30’). Joshua Kimmich hit the post from a free-kick (38’), before Leroy Sané added a third on the stroke of half time. He was played through via a fantastic flick by Choupo-Moting (43’).

The second half was better from a Mainz perspective and they even had chances of their own. Anthony Caci’s curler flew just past the far post (60’) and Ludovic Ajorque’s effort was kept out from close range by Yann Sommer in the FCB goal (61’).

Bayern killed the game off in the final 10 minutes thanks to Alphonso Davies’ header from a Kimmich cross (83’). There was still time for referee Deniz Aytekin to hand out two red cards, firstly for Mainz coach Bo Svensson (82’) and then substitute Alexander Hack for a second bookable offence (86’).