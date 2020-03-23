Bayern captain Leupolz set to join Chelsea

Germany Women’s international Melanie Leupolz will leave FC Bayern München and the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga in the summer to join two-time English champions Chelsea FC. The FCB-Frauen captain announced the move on Monday.

“I hope the situation allows this season to be played to a close, as we still have big goals in both of the competitions we’re in. I will do everything in my power to help us achieve them,” said the 25-year-old.

Six years in Munich

Born in Wangen im Allgäu, Leupolz joined FC Bayern from SC Freiburg in 2014 and lifted the Bundesliga trophy in her first two seasons there. The midfielder has been captain of the Munich side since 2018, scoring 19 goals in 122 competitive appearances in total. Leupolz has won 66 caps for the Germany Women to date, scoring ten goals.

She will join DFB-Frauen goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger at Chelsea, who are currently second in the Women’s Super League, still very much in the running to claim a third domestic championship.