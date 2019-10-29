Bayern break Bochum hearts

Holders FC Bayern München avoided a famous upset as they scraped into the last 16 with a 2-1 victory at VfL Bochum. Serge Gnabry (83’) and Thomas Müller (89’) struck late for Bayern after an Alphonso Davies (36’) own goal put the hosts in front.

Bochum, who have just two wins all season and lie 16th in the 2. Bundesliga, put on a courageous performance and were rewarded in the first half when Danny Blum’s cross from the left was turned in by Bayern left back Alphonso Davies at the far post.

The Bundesliga champions brought on Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho and Müller off the bench in the second half and the extra fire power proved too hot for Bochum to handle. Germany’s in-form winger Gnabry levelled with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute, before a red card to Armel Balla-Kotchap saw Bochum go down to ten men for the closing minutes.

With extra time looming, Müller scrambled the ball over the line from close range to put his team into Sunday’s last 16 draw.

Bielefeld fall short of spectacular comeback

Schalke started strong in Bielefeld, with Amine Harit having a chance on goal just 90 seconds after kick off. But, the Moroccan’s shot missed the target, just like his second attempt from the edge of the box nine minutes later. Meanwhile, Bielefeld were waiting to pounce on midfield mistakes from Schalke, in order to switch over and counter. But, the guests didn’t allow their opponents many chances. Schöpf opened the scoring for the Royal Blues with a shot from distance (16’). Less than 10 minutes later, Benito Raman would add another for Schalke, by chipping it over Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. Raman would net his second of the game just six minutes later.

After the break, it was Bielefeld who were the more aggressive of the two sides. Salif Sané helped preserve Schalke’s lead with a goalline clearance in the 55th minute, but the hosts did not let up. Fabian Klos scored for Bielefeld in the 72nd minute, before Cebio Soukou added another to keep Bielefeld’s hopes of a comeback alive (77’). The hosts upped the pressure during the closing minutes, with Andreas Voglsammer hitting the post in the 90th minute. Bielefeld continued to push forward, but were unable to find the back of the net, ultimately falling to a 3-2 defeat.

Alario secures the win for Leverkusen

Leverkusen have Lucas Alario to thank for keeping their DFB-Pokal hopes alive. The Argentine scored in the 25th minute to put his side 1-0 up over fellow Bundesliga outfit Paderborn. It was Leverkusen who controlled the match for long periods of time and didn’t allow Paderborn many chances on goal.

After the break, it was Leverkusen who continued to set the tone, and the Werkself could have added another through Alario in the 48th minute. What followed were several sloppy phases from Leverkusen, as they failed to extend their lead. Cauly Oliviera Souza had a chance to equalise for Paderborn (69’), but squandered his chance as Leverkusen advanced to the round of 16 on the back of a narrow 1-0 win.

Karlsruher defeat Darmstadt

The match between the two second division sides was evenly matched from the start. Neither side truly threatened the other, as the match remained deadlocked. With extra time looming, it was Philipp Hofmann who scored the lone goal of the game. His strike in the 85th minute was enough to send Karlsruher through to the round of 16.

