Bayern beat Leipzig 3-0 to win the DFB-Pokal

FC Bayern München are DFB-Pokal winners for the 19th time in their history. The record champions beat final debutants RB Leipzig 3-0 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Saturday night to complete a 12th domestic double. This season’s top scorer in the Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski struck twice for the Munich side, with Kingsley Coman also finding the net in between.

It was a captivating contest right from the kick-off, with both teams looking to get forward and press high. The first decent chance fell to Serge Gnabry after two minutes, but he couldn’t force a save out of Péter Gulácsi. Manuel Neuer had to be at his absolute best at the other end though. Yussuf Poulsen could barely believe his eyes when the Germany no.1 pushed his point-blank header from a corner onto the crossbar after ten minutes.

Lewandowski’s unlikely header

The chance invigorated Leipzig and they were looking the more dangerous side as the first half progressed. Cue the half-hour mark though, and the ever-clinical Robert Lewandowski got his first chance when David Alaba whipped a cross into the box. The Pole was facing away from goal and opted for a difficult header, but he twisted his body expertly to force the ball out of Gulácsi’s reach and into the back of the net.

All of a sudden it was Bayern who were in the ascendancy. Ibrahima Konaté produced a stunning header off the line to deny Kingsley Coman and also made a last-ditch clearance as Lewandowski was getting ready to convert. Gulácsi was needed to keep Mats Hummels out too and Ralf Rangnick’s side were grateful when the half-time whistle came.

Leipzig come close, Bayern wrap it up

Leipzig came out stronger after the interval, however, they were left pulling their hair out by Neuer once again. Konaté sent Emil Forsberg through one-on-one, only for the Swede to by denied by the onrushing Bayern keeper. It felt like the equaliser was coming, but Niko Kovac’s side were determined to hold onto their lead and Die Roten Bullen must have been wondering what they would have to do to score when Timo Werner’s low shot beat Neuer but was cleared off the line by Niklas Süle.

FC Bayern returned fired with efforts from Hummels and Thiago, before Coman turned on the style to put daylight between the sides. His magnificent first touch from a looping ricochet into the air bamboozled Lukas Klostermann, and the Frenchman applied a devastating finish into the top corner with just over ten minutes left. Leipzig didn’t look like they believed in a fightback, and Bayern gave swansongs to Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry before Lewandowski wrapped up the 3-0 win with a delightful dink over the goalkeeper.

