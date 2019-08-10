Baunatal and Würzburg bow out in heroic fashion

Heidenheim make easy work of knocking out their Swabian neighbours, Bochum need a hero, Würzburg and Hoffenheim put on the thriller of the round. We bring you the full round up of Saturday night’s DFB-Pokal action.

Ganvoula saves the day for Bochum

Fifth-tier Hessen side KSV Baunatal put up a heroic fight against VfL Bochum from the Bundesliga 2, but were ultimately beaten by three goals to two. The favourites got their noses in front from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, but it was anything but plain sailing after that. 15 minutes later, Blahout redeemed himself for having given away the penalty and nodded home the equaliser. The underdogs refused to rest on their laurels and fought their way into the lead on the stroke of half time through 30-year-old Nico Schrader.

In the second half, it was Bochum’s Ganvoula who stole the show. In the space of three minutes, he added to his first-half goal with his second and third, claiming the matchball and booking his team’s place in the second round.

Comfortable victory for Heidenheim

Last season’s quarterfinalists made quick work of grabbing the upper hand in their Swabian derby with SSV Ulm – Robert Leipertz heading in the opener after just seven minutes. It took Ulm until the midway point of the first half to rediscover some of the courage that allowed them to beat Frankfurt in last season’s first round.

However, neither side managed to create much in the way of goal scoring opportunities, until Heidenheim were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute, which Schnatterer stuck away confidently.

Heartbreak for Würzburger Kickers

A thrilling evening of DFB-Pokal football in Würzburg saw its first goal after half an hour – Pavel Kaderabek of Hoffenheim jumped up to nod in a loose ball from a corner. When new signing Ihlas Bebou doubled the away side’s advantage with the hour mark approaching, the game looked well out of Würzburg’s reach, but they had other ideas. In the 68th minute, Fabio Kaufmann gave the hosts something to fight for. By the 75th minute, the crowd was going wild as Albion Vrenezi tucked away his penalty to level the scores.

Extra time, 99th minute, step up: Adam Szalai. The Hungarian scored what looked for all the world like it would be the winner, but Würzburger Kickers were playing by their own script. With five minutes left on the clock, Luca Pfeiffer sent the home fans into ecstasy once again – another comeback from the underdogs and penalties were called upon to separate the teams.

In the end, despite being kept alive and taken into sudden death by goalkeeper Verstappen, it was Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim who led the final celebrations in front of the travelling supporters. The enthralling encounter ended in heartbreak for Würzburg.

Bremen cruise to victory

It was a historic night for Atlas Delmenhorst, as the club was set to face neighbours Werder Bremen. The match took place in front of a record setting crowd of 41,500 in Bremen’s wohninvest Weserstadion, with Delmenhorst as the home side. Bremen started strong, with Yuya Osako getting on the end of a volley from Theodor Gebre Selassie to make it 1-0 (10’). Ten minutes later, Niklas Moisander added to Bremen’s lead. Then, it was time for the hosts to get one back, with Tom Schmidt scoring for Delmenhorst (30’).

It didn’t take long for Werder to take back control of the match. Christian Groß chipped the ball to Milot Rashica, who slotted it home to make it 3-1 (37’). Werder didn’t let off, with Davy Klaassen also getting on the scoresheet in the 40th minute.

Werder took a more relaxed approach to the match in the second half. Claudio Pizarro came on as a sub mid-way through the half and scored just two minutes later (68’). He added another in the 75th minute, becoming the oldest player to score a brace in the history of the DFB-Pokal.

