Baumann leaves Germany squad to enter quarantine

After consultation with the relevant health authorities, goalkeeper Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) has left the Germany camp in Leipzig to enter quarantine. The decision was made as a precaution after news broke of several coronavirus cases at TSG Hoffenheim, whose entire squad is currently in quarantine. Baumann will no longer be part of the squad for the upcoming internationals against the Czech Republic (11th Nov., 20:45 CET), Ukraine (14th Nov., 20:45 CET) and Spain (17th Nov., 20:45 CET).

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been tested twice since joining up with the squad on Monday. Both tests came back negative. The precautions taken will not affect tonight's friendly against the Czech Republic. The DFB are enforcing a strict hygiene concept for the national team, which focuses on tightly-controlled testing of both players and backroom staff, in addition to wearing masks and keeping distance.