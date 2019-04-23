Ballweg announces Euros squad: “Anything is possible”

It’s just two weeks until the Germany Women U17s get underway in the European Championship in Bulgaria. Head coach Ulrike Ballweg has just announced her squad for the tournament. 20 players will make the trip, with a further 16 on standby.

“We’re happy that we now know when we’ll be playing and who against after the perfect qualifying campaign and the draw,” said Ballweg. “There will be some challenges in the group stage, as we lost matches against England and the Netherlands in January and December and we know how good these countries are,” she added.

“Always fierce battles”

“We’ve also always had fierce battles against Austria in the past, so we have to be on it right from the beginning. If we play to our full potential, I’m sure that we can get out of the group and then anything is possible in the Euros,” said Ballweg.

Germany’s first game is against England on 5th May (13:00 CEST) in Albena followed by the game against the Netherlands on 8th May (13:00 CEST) in Dobrich. The final group game takes place in Albena on 11th May (13:00 CEST) against Austria. The semi-final will be on 14th May and the final is on 17th May.