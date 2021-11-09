Baku, Arnold and Volland receive late call-ups

Germany head coach Hansi Flick has added three players to his squad after a positive Covid test forced five others to pull out. Ridle Baku and Maximilian Arnold of VfL Wolfsburg as well as Kevin Volland of AS Monaco have been called up for the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Flick will also be without Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck. Leverkusen’s Wirtz has a hip flexor issue whilst Schlotterbeck has a muscular problem in his left thigh.

Germany take on Liechtenstein on Thursday (20:45 CET) at the Volkswagen Arena before travelling to face Armenia in Yerevan on Sunday (18:00 CET). Flick also called up Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on Monday.