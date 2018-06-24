Back in Vatutinki: Rest, recovery and time to switch off

The World Champions are giving their all in their quest to reach the knockout stages. Just two hours after the final whistle in Sochi, the plane to take Die Mannschaft back to their team base fired up its engines. The plane landed at 03:35 CEST in Moscow, and at 04:15 the team bus finally arrived back at the team’s complex in Vatutinki. Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said: “Now we’ve truly arrived at the tournament.”

Joachim Löw is now giving his side the time to recharge their batteries, both mentally and physically. A light recovery session will take place at 17:30, but other than that, the team will have the rest of the day off. Lots of family members and relatives are expected.

Sebastian Rudy, who was involved in a challenge that led to him sustaining a broken nose and being subbed off in the 31st minute, will get an X-ray on Sunday morning. “If I get the all clear then I obviously want to play against South Korea. I have a few problems breathing through my nose at the moment, but other than that I’m feeling no pain.