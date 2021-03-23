Back in Black: The new Germany away kit

The DFB and its kit supplier adidas have released the new Germany national team away kit. As soon as this Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg (20:45 CET), the players will wear the new black jerseys for the first time and then again three days later in the qualifier away to Romania (20:45 CET) in Bucharest.

"Eleven years after the last black DFB kit, we are now taking it one step further for the upcoming tournament: Both our iconic three stripes on the shoulder and the four stars resembling Germany’s World Cup titles are practically the same shade and glisten in anthracite grey," said Jürgen Rank, Senior Design Director at adidas. The same goes for the adidas logo and the DFB crest with the eagle. The only feature on the shirt with colour is the Germany flag, which can be seen at the back of the collar on the inside and outside of the shirt, and at the end of the sleeves. Black shorts and black socks complete the elegant look. The players’ names on the back of the shirt and their numbers on the back and the front will be printed in white.

As of now and exclusively for the first week, the new Germany away kit is available to purchase in the DFB fan shop, on adidas.de/Deutschland and on the adidas stores. From 30 March 2021, it can also be purchased at trade outlets. The away shirt itself costs €89.95 (children’s: €69.95). The authentic version, as worn by the national team players, with a curved hem and a functional fit has been advanced using adidas’s Heatready technology and is available to purchase for €129.95.