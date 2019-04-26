Babett Peter retires from international duty

Babett Peter has retired from international duty. The world champion, two-time Olympic medalist, European champion and current VfL Wolfsburg defender explained: “After winning the Women’s World Cup, two Olympic medals and the European Championship, I have decided to end my international career with the DFB-Frauen. I currently don’t see any way in which I could use my qualities on the pitch to help the team improve. It hasn’t been easy for me to reach this decision and I have been thinking it through for some time. Everyone who knows me understands that I wnt to always improve, always play and repeat the successes I have enjoyed. Respect, communication and inserting my personality are and always have been important parts of my career. I’m very proud to be one of the few female footballers who has won every domestic and international competition possible. I would like to wish the team all the best of luck for the upcoming 2019 Women’s World Cup, I’ll keep my fingers crossed for them.

The 30-year-old former DFB-Frauen defender made her international debut on 9th March 2006 against Finland and went on to make 118 international appearances. Peter was part of the DFB-Frauen team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2007 in China as well as the European Championship two years later in Finland. Peter was also a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing before becoming Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Voss-Tecklenburg: “Babett deserves all my respect”

Regarding Babett Peter’s retirement, DFB-Frauen head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “As a former player, I can fully understand how difficult this decision is and carefully considered this retirement is. Babett therefore deserves all my respect for making this decision. She has achieved some extraordinary things in her career and won an impressive amount of titles. I wish her all the best for the remainder of her domestic career with Wolfsburg.”

DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg said: “I have accompanied Babett since the moment she started her international career with our team. She has always ben a strong personality both on and off the pitch, who always served the team to the best of her ability and never wanted to make much of a fuss. Babett won everything which you can win in football and one of the most successful female footballers worldwide. She has also helped massively to develop women’s football. I’m very grateful for all her work and I wish her all the best for the future.”

DFB sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou added: “Babett was and still is a role model for professionalism and commitment and has been able to celebrate several triumphs in an impressive manner. She was always an exceptional team player and I regard her style as a reflexive personality. I wish her all the best of luck for the future with VfL Wolfsburg.”