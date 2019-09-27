Azzurri Legends announce squad to face DFB-All-Stars

The Azzurri Legends will bring the experience from over 1,000 international matches with them to the upcoming legends match against the DFB-All-Stars on 7th October (18:00 CEST) at the Sportpark Ronhof in Fürth. The 24-man squad features ten members from the World Cup winning squad of 2006, including Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso and Gianluca Zambrotta.

The legends match will mark a return to Bavaria for former Bayern man Luca Toni. Fans can also look forward to seeing players such as Toto Schillaci, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Christian Panucci and Damiano Tommasi take to the pitch.

The oldest player in the squad will be 64-year-old Bruno Conti, who was a key player for the Squadra Azzurra as they defeated Germany 3-1 in the 1982 World Cup final. Pietro Vierchowod also took part in that edition of the World Cup in Spain. Vierchowod was 41 years old when he ended his playing career; now, the 60-year-old will get set to feature in the legends match.

The Italian squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Amelia (Age: 37/9 caps), Angelo Peruzzi (49/31)

Defence: Federico Balzaretti (37/16), Fabio Cannavaro (46/136), Fabio Grosso (41/48), Christian Panucci (46/57), Moreno Torricelli (49/10), Pietro Vierchowod (60/45), Cristian Zaccardo (37/17), Gianluca Zambrotta (42/98)

Midfield: Massimo Ambrosini (42/35), Bruno Conti (64/46), Luigi Di Biagio (48/31), Angelo Di Livio (53/40), Stefano Fiore (44/38), Gennaro Gattuso (41/73), Giuliano Giannichedda (45/3), Simone Perrotta (42/49), Andrea Pirlo (40/116), Damiano Tommasi (45/25)

Attack: Fabrizio Ravanelli (50/22), Salvatore Schillaci (54/16), Luca Toni (42/47), Francesco Totti (43/58)

