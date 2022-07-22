Austria beaten 2-0 - DFB-Frauen through to EURO semis

Germany are into the semi-finals of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 after beating Austria 2-0. Martin Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have made the final four for the tenth time in total, but it will be their first appearance since 2013. Lina Magull’s opener after 25 minutes put them on course, while any doubt was removed late on by Alexandra Popp (90’).

16,025 were in attendance at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, and all of them fell silent ahead of kick-off in memory of DFB honorary captain Uwe Seeler, whose passing on Thursday was also marked by black armbands worn by the Germany players.

There were four changes to the side that beat Finland, with Voss-Tecklenburg reverting to the team that started against Spain. Felicitas Rauch and Lena Oberdorf returned from suspension to replace Sophia Kleinherne and Lena Lattwein, while Kathi Hendrich and Lina Magull also came back in instead of Sara Doorsoun and Linda Dallmann.

Austria press disrupts Germany’s rhythm

The Austrians attacked the DFB-Frauen high up the pitch direct from kick-off, and it led to the opening chance for Julia Hickelsberger-Füller after nine minutes. Germany immediately responded down the other end though, albeit with Alexandra Popp firing over.

An intense match developed with tough tackling and the odd breakaway from Austria. Their next chance came from a set-piece, however, and Merle Frohms was fortunate to see Marina Georgieva’s header hit the post (14’). At this stage, Austria were looking the bigger threat as Germany tried to find their footing.

Bühl steals in, Magull finishes

As much as the Austrians looked more likely to score, the efficiency Germany have demonstrated throughout the tournament so far paid dividends once again to hand them the lead. Klara Bühl applied pressure and stole the ball in the final third, before picking up her head to set up a first-time finish from twelve yards for Magull (25’). The opener provided security, yet Voss-Tecklenburg’s side struggled to work their way through Austria’s high press.

Svenja Huth was able to have some success down the right-hand side, causing the occasional problem for Verena Hanshaw. In the 43rd minute, a perfectly weighted through-ball from Magull sent Huth in behind down that right flank and she had to be denied brilliantly at the near post by Manuela Zinsberger.

Woodwork hat-trick in twelve minutes

The second half began with a bang, as Giulia Gwinn thundered a shot against the outside of the post just 16 seconds after the restart. Germany looked more in control since the change of ends, yet Austria’s danger remained and a speculative shot from way out by Barbara Dunst had Frohms beaten, but thankfully the crossbar came to her rescue (52’).

The DFB-Frauen were working the ball around nicely, only the final pass was lacking. Austria, on the other hand, continued to cause problems and again Germany had the post to thank that Sarah Puntigam’s strike didn’t level the scores (57’).

Dallmann brings momentum off the bench

Voss-Tecklenburg responded with a double change in the 64th minute, as Lattwein and Dallmann replaced Magull and Sara Däbritz in the centre. Germany survived Austria’s period of pressure and set about their search for a second. Popp was unable to get a proper connection on her header from Gwinn’s cross (66’), while substitute Dallmann fired a curling shot just a yard over the target (72’).

Bühl was looking to add a goal to her assist and was unlucky to see her clean strike from distance rattle the crossbar (78’). She was handed a golden opportunity shortly after, with Popp laying the ball off to her to simply slot home, but the Bayern striker fluffed her lines and shot wide (82’). Fortunately for Bühl, Germany were able to finally kill the game off in the closing stages, much to Zinsberger’s despair. The Austria goalkeeper’s hesitant clearance was charged down by Popp and her block flew straight into the back of the net to book Germany’s place in the semi-finals (90’).

created by mmc/mh