Augsburg and Mainz: A finely poised cup tie

The fans in Mainz’s Opel Arena had to wait 82 minutes for a goal on matchday three of the Bundesliga when 1. FSV Mainz 05 hosted FC Augsburg. Then three goals were scored in the closing stages of the match. The two clubs have not faced each other in a DFB-Pokal match for 38 years and this run will come to an end as the two sides meet in the WWK Arena on Tuesday, 30th October (20:45 CET).

Augsburg were dreaming of a second away win of the season when Dong-Won Ji fired the visitors ahead with just eight minutes to go. However, Anthony Ujah (87’) and Alexandru Maxim (90+3’) had other ideas and were able to turn the match in Mainz’s favour as they secured a last-gasp victory. The last time the two sides met in the DFB-Pokal, on the 4th October 1980, it was FCA who emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Mainz.

Many similarities

There isn’t a clear favourite going into this cup tie as both team are playing on a similar level in the Bundesliga and the record between the two sides is roughly even. FC Augsburg won both fixtures between the two sides last season while Mainz won both fixtures the season before.

The best DFB-Pokal performance from both clubs has ended in a semi-final defeat. Mainz reached the penultimate stage of the competition in the 2008/09 season while Augsburg reached the same round just a season later. Since this run, Manuel Baum’s side have failed to make it further than the last 16 of the competition. Neither side had an easy DFB-Pokal first round match with Augsburg narrowly defeating Regionalliga side TSV Steinbach Haiger 2-1 while Mainz defeated 2. Bundesliga opponents FC Erzgebirge Aue 3-1 despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the match.