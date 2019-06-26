Atlas Delmenhorst to play DFB-Pokal first round match in the Weserstadion

The DFB has announced that Atlas Delmenhorst’s request to play their home match in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against SV Werder Bremen in the wohninvest Weserstadion has been granted.

In doing so, the association amended Paragraph 49(2) of the rules surrounding match organization: a team cannot be said to have waived their right to play at home if two sides have named the same stadium for their match and were then drawn against each other. The amendment clarifies that “waiving the right to play at home” does not take precedent in cases where the home team has already named the opponent’s stadium as their “home stadium” without knowing that the club that regularly uses said stadium will be their future opponent. In particular, amateur clubs taking part in the DFB-Pokal tend to select the stadium belonging to the nearest licence-holding club as the venue for the match, and should not be penalized for having been drawn against this opponent.