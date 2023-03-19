Asta and Schmidt called into U21s side

AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw and FC Augsburg’s Maximilian Bauer won’t be available for the Germany U21s’ upcoming games. While Thiaw has been called into the senior team by Hansi Flick, Bauer is sidelined with injury. Antonio Di Salvo has called up two replacements in Simon Asta from Greuther Fürth and Kenneth Schmidt from SC Freiburg.

The U21s will play Japan in Frankfurt’s PSD Bank Arena on Friday (18:15 CET), before another friendly against Romania in Sibiu four days later on 28th March (18:00 CEST).