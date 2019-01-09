“Aspire Academy one of the most impressive sporting centres in the world”

Memorable experiences and making good impressions count. A group from the DFB, led by national teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff, visited Qatar’s capital city Doha on a two-day long trip. The 2022 World Cup host nation is meeting with various sporting institutions ahead of the tournament. The ‘Aspire Zone Foundation’, which includes the 'Aspire Academy' where FC Bayern München are currently completing their winter training camp, takes centre stage.

“The Aspire Academy is one of the most modern and impressive sporting centres in the world, offering top athletes superb opportunities,” said Bierhoff, accompanied by Thomas Beheshti (national team Coordinator) and Nicklas Dietrich (physical performance coordinator). “Regarding the DFB Academy, we’ve been able to engage in some interesting exchanges. Since we’re from the same country as Bayern, a visit to their training centre naturally presented itself.”

Getting to know the organisers of the 2022 World Cup: “Broadening our horizons”

Moreover, the DFB-team is getting an early impression of the country that will host the 2022 World Cup. Among other things, Bierhoff will attend a meeting with the Supreme Committee, who deal with all issues related to the organisation of the World Cup. He will be accompanied by Beheshti, who will attend to familiarise himself with the training conditions and accommodation facilities.

“Although our full focus is on a successful European Championship qualifying campaign, I feel we have a responsibility to broaden our horizons and familiarise ourselves with the conditions, surroundings and necessary contacts, so we can fall back on these first impressions if we qualify for the World Cup,” said Bierhoff.