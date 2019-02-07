Arp set to join FC Bayern by 2020 at the latest

Germany U19s international Jann-Fiete Arp is set to join record Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München from Hamburger SV. The two clubs announced the transfer on Thursday and the 19-year-old striker has the option to join FC Bayern either at the end of this season or at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

HSV sporting director Ralf Becker had positive assessments regarding the announcement. “The transfer negotiations with FC Bayern München were constructive and fair. The relegation from the Bundesliga hit Fiete hard and initially, he definitely wants to stay and help HSV secure promotion and an immediate return to the top flight. He has taken on this aim and this certainly won’t change in the near future.”

Arp, who won the gold Fritz-Walter-Medal in 2017, has made 26 appearances for Germany’s youth teams including nineteen appearances for the U17s. He has made three appearances for the U19s so far this season and was the second highest goalscorer at the 2017 European Championships with seven goals. He scored in the round of sixteen at the 2017 U17s World Cup as Germany reached the quarter-finals, earning the goal of the tournament award for his strike about Columbia. He has scored 19 goals for Germany so far in his promising youth career.