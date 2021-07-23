ARD, ZDF and Sky awarded DFB-Pokal broadcasting rights as of 2022/23

ARD, ZDF and Sky have obtained the rights to broadcast the men’s DFB-Pokal from 2022/23 to 2025/26. DAZN and Sport1 have the rights to show highlight clips in their programming during this period. The announcement was made following the result of an open, transparent and non-discriminatory tender procedure for the domestic audiovisual media rights to the men’s DFB-Pokal, and was confirmed at the DFB executive committee’s meeting on Friday (23/07). The DFB had retaken charge of the tender process, the results of which signal an increase in revenues from domestic marketing of more than 20 per cent per season.

SportA, the joint sports law firm of both ARD and ZDF, has been awarded the free-to-air rights to the competition. Das Erste will thereby continue its long-term involvement in broadcasting the DFB-Pokal, while Das Zweite will return after nearly 10 years without. Both broadcasters will be permitted to show 15 live games per season, with two more free-to-air matches than before, including both semi-finals and the cup final. ARD and ZDF will provide fans with extensive highlights, both as online clips and as free-to-air.

Sky to broadcast “Every game and every goal”

The most comprehensive cup coverage will continue to be available on Sky Germany. As in previous years, the subscription TV service will broadcast all 63 DFB-Pokal games live from the first round through to the final. All games will be broadcast live and in full length, in addition to the original Sky Konferenz, which airs multiple games simultaneously. By doing so, Sky are able to ensure that they provide their clients with “Every game and every goal.”

A new partner has also been found in DAZN. Fans will be able to view highlights as of midnight each matchday using the streaming platform. Current DFB-Pokal partner Sport1 have secured the rights to share match reports and free-to-air clips the day after each respective game.

Ullrich and Blask welcome the results of the tender process.

Heike Ullrich, deputy general secretary for the DFB, said: “The interest in the rights tender and the results prove the incredible charisma, appeal and attractiveness of the DFB-Pokal. We believe that, with these contracts, we have made good decisions in various areas. For example, one positive is that we will be able to offer fans more free-to-air matches in the future. Also, the increase in free-to-air matches during the first round will offer our amateur teams more opportunities to play in front of a large audience.”

Dr. Holger Blask, CEO of the DFB GmbH, said: “We are very pleased to continue our successful partnerships with ARD, Sky and Sport1, that we have won back ZDF and that we can welcome DAZN as a new media partner. Despite tough economic times, we have been able to present a significant increase in revenue that our amateur and professional clubs in the DFB-Pokal will be able to benefit from. We would like to thank our partners for this strong signal and their contribution to ensuring the economic stability of football until the year 2026.”

