Anton, Serdar and Richter withdraw: Koch and Eggestein called up as replacements

The U21s squad has lost three more players ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Hannover’s centre half Waldemar Anton, Schalke’s midfielder Suat Serdar and FC Augsburg striker Marco Richter have pulled out due to injuries. They will therefore miss the Euro qualifying games with Norway on Friday (20:00 CEST in Ingolstadt) and against the Republic of Ireland the following Tuesday (18:15 CEST in Heidenheim). National coach Stefan Kuntz has called up defender Robin Koch of SC Freiburg and striker Johannes Eggestein of Werder Bremen, who was due to be part of the U20s squad, as replacements. The squad will now consist of 22 players.

1. FSV Mainz 05’s keeper Florian Müller was ruled out of the squad on Monday, with Nils Körber from third-division side VfL Osnabrück called up as his replacement.