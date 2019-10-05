Another convincing victory for Germany women

Germany women picked up their third win of their qualifying campaign for EURO 2021 in England. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side defeated Ukraine 8-0 in Aachen on Saturday afternoon. Klara Bühl (7’, 58’ and 61’) and Lina Magull (37’, 42’ and 93’) both bagged hat tricks, while Giulia Gwinn (30’) and Melanie Leupolz (87’) also got on the scoresheet.

Voss-Tecklenburg stated after the huge win: “We scored a lot of nice goals today and really controlled the game. I will give 14 players another chance to impress in Greece.” Hat-trick scorer Klara Bühl added: “You can only play well when the atmosphere is good. We’re all really happy about the win and three points.”

The record European champions top group 9 with nine points, having scored 26 goals and kept three clean sheets. Their next game comes in Greece on Tuesday (14:00). They have a tough test ahead of them in November, as they travel to face England at Wembley in front of a huge crowd.

Simone Laudehr receives a farewell

Simone Laudehr said an emotional goodbye to the national side before the game after announcing her retirement. She picked up 103 caps and won the World Cup, Euros and Olympics during a stellar international career.

Babett Peter and Lena Goeßling also retired in the summer, but couldn’t make the game to also say farewell. They will do so in another home game in the near future.