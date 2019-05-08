“Annoying”: U17s women lose second European Championship game

The German U17s have suffered their first defeat of the European Championships in Bulgaria after losing to the Netherlands. Ulrike Ballweg’s side lost 3-2 to Holland and will be under pressure against Austria in their final Group Stage game on Saturday (15:30 CEST).

Marleen Rohde put Germany in front (24’), however the Netherlands got back into the game just moments later through Lotje de Keijzer (25’), with Samantha Van Diemen then putting them into the lead (30’). Shortly before the first-half finished, Nikita Tromp (43’) then gave the Oranje a two-goal cushion after converting from 12 yards. Substitute Carlotta Wamser later grabbed what turned out to be a consolation goal not long before full-time (80’).

Ballweg: “It’s very annoying”

“It’s very annoying. We could have qualified for the knockouts but we stood in our own way,” said Ulrike Ballweg after the game. “Today we felt that extra five percent that we gave against England. We’re taking a lot with us today from the game but we just did not allow ourselves to perform.” The coach was positive about the last game against Austria, though, saying: “It will be an exciting game against the Austrians. I am optimistic that we can put ourselves into the knockout stages.”

The Netherlands lead Group B with six points, with Germany following after their 4-0 win against England. The DFB side sit three points ahead of Austria and England, who meet this afternoon.

A wild seven first-half minutes

Germany were lively in the opening stages but couldn’t find any real chances. In the 17th minute there was a free-kick from captain Corley that looked dangerous; however Jule Brand made little use of the cross-field ball.

What followed was a wild seven minutes. Rohde put Germany in front after a one-two with Corley and then in the very next minute, Keijzer unravelled the German defence and got Holland back into the game. Only a matter of seconds later, Dutch keeper, Claire Dinkla, denied Corley (26’) to keep the scores level. A free-kick from Van Diemen then put the Netherlands in front.

Germany remained the better side, as the Oranje stood deep and broke on the counter. Unfortunately, one of these quick attacking moves was used to score the third goal. Brand was sent off after a foul in the box, meaning she got a second yellow and Netherlands were awarded a spot-kick. The following penalty was converted by Tromp to give the Netherlands a 3-1 lead.

Wamser gets second-half goal

In the second-half the Dutch were more aggressive against 10-women Germany. The DFB side were now less impressive and had to put in defensive work more often. It was only in the 62nd minute that Dinkla was first tested in the Holland goal after a shot from distance from Sophie Weidauer.

It looked as though there was hope that Germany could take a point from the game after Wamser struck home in the 80th minute. Unfortunately, however, Germany couldn’t find that final goal that would have given them something from the game and left empty-handed.