Angsar Knauff out of U21 EURO with broken collarbone

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ansgar Knauff has had to leave the Germany U21s’ training camp in South Tyrol due to injury. The 21-year-old winger suffered a broken collarbone during Friday’s 3-1 friendly win over Switzerland and will miss the UEFA European U21 Championship starting next week in Georgia and Romania (21st June to 8th July).

According to UEFA regulations, the DFB are allowed to call up a replacement following such injuries even after the final squad has been submitted.

Di Salvo: “A big loss”

“The news of Ansgar’s injury has hit everyone very hard. Him dropping out isn’t just a real shame for him personally, but it’s a big loss for the whole team. We need to close ranks even more after this setback,” said head coach Antonio Di Salvo. “We will make a decision soon regarding his replacement.”

Germany will travel to Georgia on Sunday, where they will kick off their U21 EURO campaign against Israel in Kutaissi (18:00 CEST). Group matches against Czech Republic and England follow on 25th June and 28th June respectively (both 18:00 CEST).

created by mmc/mh