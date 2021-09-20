"An exceptional coach and an exceptional person"

Stefan Kuntz will leave his position as head coach of the Germany U21s to take charge of the Turkey national team. DFB vice-presidents Peter Peters, Dr. Rainer Koch, Peter Frymuth and Ronny Zimmermann, as well as deputy DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich, national team sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou, and Germany head coach Hansi Flick all commented to DFB.de on Kuntz’s departure.



Peter Peters: “Stefan Kuntz is an exceptional coach, an exceptional person, an expert professional and an empathetic and honest person. The success he’s enjoyed with our U21s speaks for itself. His teams have always been defined by a special kind of spirit, one that Stefan Kuntz and his coaching staff exemplify and have carried over to the team. The fact that he has now decided to pursue a different path is unfortunate, but on the other hand, also completely understandable given his experience. I know that this wasn’t an easy decision for him and hope that all his hopes and expectations are met. Stefan is and will remain a popular figure at the DFB.”



Dr. Rainer Koch: "Stefan Kuntz has always managed to forge a bond with his players and to get them to play both for him and the team. The exciting brand of football our U21s played under his charge is also the result of his amazing ability to connect with younger people. His authenticity and personality made him a very popular figure at the DFB. We are loath to let him leave, but it was also clear to us that we wouldn’t deny such a deserving coach and employee of this opportunity. I’m confident that Stefan Kuntz will be able to accomplish a lot in Turkey with his ideas and his style. I wish him all the best and, on behalf of the DFB, our door is always open for him.”



"The DFB is losing a very popular figure in German football"

"I don’t need to list the immense success Stefan Kuntz has enjoyed with the U21s, as they are already well-known and speak for themselves. Outside of that, I have also been able to get to know him as both as a great person and personality. He has an exceptional knack for connecting with people, from the fans in the stands to those watching at home and especially his staff and players with the U21s. Over the course of three European championships, he managed to get them to exceed their potential in order to achieve joint success. Most recently, our U21s proved this with their exceptional performance this summer. Personally, it was also important to me that he got involved in social activities with our U21s and that he took these to another level. Myself and the DFB are very grateful to him for all of this. I wish him all the best and that he is able to be successful in this new position.”"Under Stefan Kuntz, our U21s stood for virtues such as passion, commitment and desire, which together with their footballing quality, helped make them so successful. ‘Herz zeigen’ (English: ‘Show heart’) isn’t just a slogan for the U21s, but it’s a motto they exemplify on and off the pitch, largely thanks to Stefan Kuntz. Over the last years, this has not only impressed me, but many football fans in Germany as well. I regret that the DFB is losing a very popular figure in German football, but wish him all the best for his future in Turkey.”

Flick: "I can understand the appeal of this opportunity for Stefan"

created by dfb/mmc

"Stefan was beloved by our employees and by everyone at the DFB. His appreciative and open approach quickly won over everyone. He successfully managed to take over from Horst Hrubesch, which was no easy task. I have mixed feelings that we are now letting him go. It’s a huge loss for us, but I am happy for him. He will now be able to showcase his coaching talents on another level, and I’m confident that Turkish football will be able to benefit from having him. Thank you for everything, dear Stefan.”"Our U21s have become a great advertisement for German football. The sporting success they have enjoyed during his time in charge is representative of that. Additionally, our U21s stand for an exciting style of play that Stefan has developed and that all of Germany values. German football has undoubtedly benefited from his work, also because he has played a large part in young players making the move to our senior side. Stefan’s departure is a tough loss for the DFB, both from a sporting and personal perspective. However, we remain immensely grateful for his work. We wish him all the best for his upcoming position as head coach of the Turkey national team.”"We brought Stefan to the DFB during my time as sporting director. After speaking to him just once, that was enough for me to be fully convinced that he was the right one to take over from Horst Hrubesch. That was the start of a successful chapter for us, which can be measured by the titles won, as well as by all the players that have benefited from the experience they gained from playing for Stefan Kuntz in the U21s. The fact that five of our U21 European champions were called up to the senior squad recently is a compliment to Stefan. I really would have enjoyed working together for longer, but I can understand the appeal behind this opportunity in Turkey for him. I’m already looking forward to seeing him again, and wish him all the best.”