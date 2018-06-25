American Referee Geiger to take charge of South Korea match

Mark Geiger from the USA will referee Germany’s third group game against South Korea on Wednesday (16:00 CEST) in Kasan. Geiger’s assistants will be by Joe Fletcher from Canada and fellow American Frank Anderson. The fourth official will be Chilean, Julio Bascunan.

It is the 43-year-old’s second appearance at the World Cup in Russia. Previously, he took charge of the Group B contest between Portugal and Morocco (1-0). In 2014, during the last 16 clash between France and Nigeria (2-0), he became the first American referee to oversee a World Cup knockout match.