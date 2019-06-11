Almuth Schult: “We’re all playing for Dzseni”

Goalkeeper Almuth Schult kept a clean sheet in the first World Cup game of her career in Saturday’s 1-0 win over China. The 28-year-old spoke to DFB.de ahead of the Spain game on Wednesday (18:00 CEST), as she discussed the injury to Dzsenifer Marozsan and the mood in the squad right now.

DFB.de: Playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan will miss the two upcoming World Cup fixtures. How will the team deal with that news?

Almuth Schult: Obviously we have to try and do our best without her on the pitch. We’ve got a number of variable, hungry and flexible players still. I think we’ve got a strong squad. Everyone is obviously very upset for Dzseni. She has had a bad run of injuries surrounding World Cups and was really well prepared for this one too. Every footballer in the world knows how much an injury in the middle of a tournament hurts. The whole team is aware of how much Dzseni wants to experience a semi-final or final in her second home Lyon. As a result, we’ll all give that little bit extra for her so that her dream can come true.

DFB.de: The mood is still good in camp, right?

Schult: Yes, of course. You can still see how happy everybody is to be at a World Cup. Another thing that’s motivating us is the fact that we will have a number of friends and family members in the stadium against Spain. That will perhaps give us an even bigger boost.

DFB.de: And how are you feeling?

Schult: I’m good. I’m happy to have finally played my first World Cup game – and to have kept a clean sheet too. If we shore things up at the back more, I think we can achieve a lot. I hope that our team will grow closer together from game-to-game.

DFB.de: What kind of game are you expecting against Spain?

Schult: We know that Spain are a good team. They didn’t play their best football against South Africa, but still won, which is all that matters. We’ve seen in previous games with them that they are a very technical side that want to play football.

DFB.de: Will they have a more similar style to your game?

Schult: They definitely won’t be as physical as China were, which is good for us. Getting an early goal to set us on our way would be perfect, as that would test their character. It would make the game a lot easier for us too.

