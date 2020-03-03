Almuth Schult to make DFB-Pokal semi-final draw

German national team goalkeeper Almuth Schult will make the draw for the DFB-Pokal semi-finals this coming Sunday. DFB Vice President Peter Frymuth will also be on hand. The 2016 Olympic champion will draw out the pairings at the German football museum in Dortmund. Here’s all you need to know about the draw.

When does the draw start?

The broadcast will begin at 18:00 CEST and will be conducted by Julia Scharf.

Who will pick out the teams?

Almuth Schult will draw the teams for the semi-finals. The German national goalkeeper is expecting a child and is therefore not playing football at the moment. She won the European title in 2013 with the national side as well as Olympic gold in 2016. DFB Vice President Peter Frymuth will oversee the draw.

How many pots are there?

One – all teams, regardless of which league they are a part of, will be drawn out of one pot.

How does it work with teams automatically being at home?

Clubs from the 3. Liga, Regional- and Oberliga as well as all other amateur sides will automatically have the right to play at home. That will only be a factor in the semi-final draw if 1. FC Saarbrücken beat Fortuna Düsseldorf in the quarter-final.

When will the games be played?

The games will take place on 21st and 22nd April, with the final coming on 23rd May 2020 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

When are the quarter-finals played?

Today and tomorrow at 18:30 and 20:45 with all fans being able to watch through various channels.

