Almuth Schult returns to women's squad

The Germany women’s team will travel to both upcoming international fixtures with goalkeeper Almuth Schult, against Sweden on 6th April (KO 13:45 CEST) in Solna, near Stockholm and against Japan on 9th April (KO 16:00 CEST) in Paderborn. National head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg called the 28-year-old, who plays for VfL Wolfsburg, back into the 23-strong squad after her measles had been cleared. Two further players, who have been out of action recently, are also making their returns to the squad – Lena Oberdorf is back after a virus as well as Linda Dallmann (both SGS Essen players), who has overcome muscle problems.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg says: “Japan and Sweden are two absolutely top countries in women’s football. Our goal is to use these matches both to test a few things out, whilst also making some things ingrained in our game. It’s really important for us to bring both elements together.”

“Optimal preparation for the World Cup”

The match against Sweden is a classic in women’s football. The teams have met a total of 27 times, most recently in the group stage of the Euro 2017 finals in Holland, where the match ended goalless. The national coach explains: “Sweden are a quality side in attack, they play with great pace up front and they use their physical strength and presence to their advantage. It will be exciting to see how we can deal with their strong attacking pressure and assert ourselves.”

Three days later, Germany will face Japan, runners-up in the 2015 World Cup, in their first home game under Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The most recent of the 13 encounters between the two countries took place in March 2014 in the Algarve Cup, where Germany won 3-0.

Voss-Tecklenburg says: “Japan are completely different opponents to Sweden. The team is technically incredible, they play a quick passing game and the players work well together. It’ll be the second top-level challenge for us within just a few days, which is optimal preparation for the World Cup.”