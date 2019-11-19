Almuth Schult expecting a baby

Almuth Schult, goalkeeper for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany women’s team, will not be returning to the field for the next while. The 28-year-old, who is currently in the rehabilitation phase after an operation on her shoulder in August, is expecting a baby. The Olympic gold medalist from 2016 made her last Germany appearance in the 2-1 quarterfinal defeat of this year’s World Cup against Sweden on 29th June.

Schult, whose contract at Wolfsburg runs until 2022, plans to resume her career after her parental leave. Ralf Kellermann, sporting director Wolfsburg’s women’s side, said: “We are all pleased for Almuth and her husband – we wish them all the best for this exciting stage of their lives.”

Voss-Tecklenburg: “Almuth will have our full support”

The national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg also congratulated Schult: “It’s great news. We are really happy for Almuth and her husband and wish them all the best. Obviously she will have our full support when she needs it and when she wants to resume her career after the birth. The main thing to focus on now is that the pregnancy and birth all runs smoothly, so that the baby arrives healthily.”

Schult moved to VfL Wolfsburg in 2013 from SC 07 Bad Neuenahr. She won the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2014 and has collected four Bundesliga and five DFB-Pokal medals so far. The keeper has made 178 competitive appearances for Wolfsburg and picked up 64 caps for the national side.