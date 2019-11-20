to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    All three EURO 2020 group games in Munich

    The Germany national team are looking forward to playing their three group games in Munich, Germany, at the pan-European EURO 2020 tournament (12th June until 12th July). “That’s an advantage, of course,” said head coach Joachim Löw after the 6-1 European Championship qualifying win over Northern Ireland in Frankfurt. “We can start planning now and we don’t have to travel.”

    Since Hungary did not qualify directly for EURO 2020, Germany can play all three preliminary matches in the Allianz Arena. “It’ll be like a home EUROs in the group stage,” said Leon Goretzka. His Bayern team-mate Joshua Kimmich thinks it’s, “really cool for us, it’s amazing.”

