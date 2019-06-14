All the amateur teams taking part in the DFB-Pokal

One team from the sixth division, five from the Oberliga and 12 clubs from the Regionalliga have qualified for the 2019/20 DFB-Pokal. Ahead of the first round draw on 15th June, DFB.de are presenting all the amateur teams in the pot.

Sixth division

FSV Salmrohr (founded in 1919) are in the lowest division of all the participants this season. The sixth division side qualified via a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win against TuS Koblenz . Klaus Toppmöller, Edgar “Euro Eddy” Schmitt, Bernd Hölzenbeim and Wolfgang Kleff all once played for the club, who have won nine regional cups in the Rheinland. The club even spent one season in the Bundesliga 2. Despite being relegated the following season in 1986, Salmrohr still hold the record as the smallest town to take part in the history of the second division.

Oberliga

TuS Dassendorf from Hamburg were founded in 1948 and took part in last year’s DFB-Pokal. The side were knocked out in the first round after a 1-0 loss to MSV Duisburg. In 2019, the club celebrated winning their third regional cup with a 2-1 win against Eintracht Norderstedt.

FC Oberneuland won the regional cup in Bremen for the seventh time, after defeating Bremer SV 1-0 on the final day of the amateur season. The Oberliga side is taking part in their fifth DFB-Pokal. During the 2008/09 season they surprisingly advanced into the second round, where they suffered a 7-0 defeat at the hands of VfL Wolfsburg.

KSV Baunatal (founded in 1892) from Hesse benefited from SV Wehen Wiesbaden’s strong season. Despite losing in the final against the future second division side, the club managed to qualify for the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Now, the seventh-place side from the Oberliga last season are hoping for an exciting draw.

SV Atlas Delmenhorst made an appearance in the DFB-Pokal during the 1980/81 season. After wins against Rot-Weiß Oberhausen and Kickers Offenbach, the club were knocked out in the round of 16 by Borussia Mönchengladbach and Lothar Matthäus. Now, the club are looking forward to taking part once again, having qualified via a narrow 3-2 win against TuS Bersenbrück in the regional cup.

FC 08 Villingen have taken home eight South Baden Cups. Their last appearance in the DFB-Pokal was in 2016, where they suffered a 4-1 loss to FC Schalke 04. After a 3-1 win against 1. FC Rielasingen-Arlen on the final day of the amateur season, the eight-place Oberliga finishers are once against in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

Regionalliga

Twelve teams from the Regionalliga have qualified for the DFB-Pokal, including Alemannia Aachen who have taken part three times previously (in 1953, 1965, and 2004). Here are all the Regionalliga teams taking part in the 2019/20 DFb-Pokal:

1.FC Saarbrücken: Founded in 1903, FCS have taken home the Saarland Cup eleven times. The club have reached the final of the DFB-Pokal three times in their history: in 1957, 1958 and 1985. The second-place finishers from the Regionalliga South-West qualified for the 2019/20 Pokal after a 2-1 win against SV Elversberg in the regional cup final.

Alemannia Aachen: In both 2004 (during the quarterfinals), and in 2006 (in the round of 16), Aachen knocked out none other than record Pokal winners FC Bayern München. The side has also reached the final three times: in 1953, 1965 and 2004. After a 3-1 win against Fortuna Köln in the Middle Rhein Cup, Alemannia are now hoping to be drawn against an entertaining opponent.

FC Energie Cottbus: The relegation battle in the third division could not have been more thrilling. In the end, Cottbus missed out on staying up by just one goal. Instead, the club will have to move back into the Regionalliga North-East. As a consolation, Cottbus secured their ticket into the DFB-Pokal following a 1-0 win against Optik Rathenow during the regional cup final in Brandenburg. Previously, the club reached the DFB-Pokal final in 1997 and made it all the way to the semi-finals in 2011.

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin: The last time the club from South Berlin took part in the DFB-Pokal was during the 2014/15 season. They secured their return to the Pokal during a 1-0 win against Tennis Borussia Berlin in the regional cup—their eighth time winning it.

FSV Wacker 90 Nordhausen: It was the most decisive result on the final day of the 2019 amateur season. Nordhausen guaranteed their return to the DFB-Pokal for the first time in 22 years with a 5-0 win against Preußen Bad Langensalza. Head coach Heiko Scholz won the DFB-Pokal during his time with Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 1993.

SC Verl: The Regionalliga side from Westphalia was the last team to secure their spot in the upcoming DFB-Pokal. With a 3-1 win against TuS Haltern, the club (which was founded in 1924) ensured they would take part in the DFB-Pokal once more—for the first time since 2010. Back then, the club were knocked out thanks to a 2-1 loss at the hands of TSV 1860 München.

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball: Ulm served for exciting moments in last year’s DFB-Pokal season. The regional cup winners from Württemberg knocked out defending champions Eintracht Frankfurt in the first round. This year will mark their 20th time taking part in the competition, with all of Ulm hoping for more sensational moments to come.

SV Drochtersen/Assel: During the 2018/19 season, the Saxons held FC Bayern to a scoreless 0-0 for 82 minutes before Robert Lewandowski scored to prevent a massive upset. After winning the Lower Saxony Cup—which features sides from Lower Saxony’s third division and Regionalliga—SV Drochtersen/Assel have another chance to be drawn against an appealing opponent.

SV Rödinghausen: SVR were another side that had to contend with facing FC Bayern in the Pokal last season, and the Regionalliga side from Westphalia made things difficult for the record Pokal champions during the second round. Despite a 2-1 loss, Rödinghausen now have another chance to prove themselves at the DFB-Pokal. The third-place finishers from the Regionalliga West qualified after winning the Westphalia Cup 2-1 against Wiedenbrück.

VfB Eichstätt: The club from Bayern were founded in 1920, and will take part in their first ever DFB-Pokal in 2019. The sole side making their debut this year qualified as the best amateur team from the Regionalliga Bayern. The club finished a surprising second in their league this year, after FC Bayern’s U23s.

VfB Germania Halberstadt: The 2017 DFB-Pokal saw father and son face off against each other, as Andreas Petersen (then head coach of Halberstadt) and Nils Petersen (striker with SC Freiburg) met in the first round. Two years later, Halberstadt are once again in the running and were benefitted in qualifying due to a strong season from third division side Halleschen FC. Despite a loss in the Saxony-Anhalt Cup against Halleschen, Halberstadt are looking forward to Saturday’s draw.

VfB Lübeck: The club from Schleswig-Holstein are looking back on a successful season. In addition to finishing second in the Regionalliga North, Lübeck also celebrated their 14th regional cup win after a 1-0 win against Weiche Flensburg. This handed the club a place in the pot ahead of the first round draw on 15th June.

created by dfb/mmc