Berlin is the goal! Many teams dream of making it to the DFB-Pokal final in the capital every year.

All 64 teams confirmed for 2021/22 DFB-Pokal

All 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga from the past season automatically qualify for the DFB-Pokal for next season. The same applies to the top four clubs of the 3. Liga, bringing the total to 40 teams who qualify automatically. Alongside these clubs, all amateur clubs in Germany have the chance to reach the first round of the DFB-Pokal every year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a spanner in the works for many lower-ranked clubs this year. Nevertheless, the 21 state associations will be represented in the DFB-Pokal by their cup winners for the coming season. Here, DFB.de provides an overview of the teams that have qualified for the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal.

The first-round draw will take place this Sunday at 18:30 CEST.

Top four teams in 3. Liga qualify automatically

In addition to all 36 clubs from the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga from the 2020/2021 season, the current champions of the 3. Liga, Dynamo Dresden, as well as the three other best-placed sides in the third tier qualify for next season’s DFB-Pokal. This season, that is FC Hansa Rostock, FC Ingolstadt 04 and TSV 1860 München.

Through cup competitions in the 21 state associations of the DFB, even a district league team can make it to the first round of the Pokal in theory. In order to reach this point, the team must be successful in the district cup, after which lower-ranked teams can qualify for their respective state cup, the winner of which then gains entry to the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

13 state cup finals or deciding matches for participation in the DFB-Pokal were played on the final day of the amateur season this year. The other state associations will determine their participants for the DFB-Pokal at a later date due to the effects of the pandemic. The DFB’s registration deadline is 1st July.

Münster and Lotte already qualified

In addition to the 21 state cup winners, three other teams complete final total of 64 clubs which participate in the DFB-Pokal. The three state associations with the largest number of members are each allowed to award an additional place in the first round for next season. Therefore in Lower Saxony, two cup competitions have been held since the 2018/2019 season. While only teams from the 3. Liga and the Regionalliga take part in the first competition (won this season by SV Meppen), all amateur teams below the Regionalliga compete in the second competition (VfL Oldenburg were drawn as the winners). Both cup winners qualify for the DFB-Pokal.

In Westphalia, in addition to the winner of the state cup, since 2015/2016 the winner of a deciding match between the champion of the Oberliga Westfalen and the best Westphalian team from the Regionalliga West also competes in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. As a result of the cancellation of the 2020/2021 season of the Oberliga Westfalen, there has been no champion. Consequently, SC Preußen Münster have automatically received the right to start in the DFB-Pokal this time, as they finished as the best Westphalian Regionalliga West side. Since SCP also qualified for the final of the Westfalenpokal, their opponents in the final Sportfreunde Lotte have also qualified for the DFB-Pokal, regardless of the outcome of the final. To ensure a balance, the Football and Athletics Association of Westphalia (FLVW) has decided that next year the champion of the Oberliga Westfalen will automatically qualify for the DFB-Pokal.

Numbers 63 and 64: Jena and Bremer SV

In Bavaria, in addition to the state cup winners – SpVgg Oberfranken Bayreuth – the Toto Pokal winners also qualified for the DFB-Pokal first round. Third tier side Türkgücü München beat FV Illerrtissen 8-7 on penalties.

On Wednesday evening (30 June), Regionalliga side FC Carl Zeiss Jena beat FC An der Fahner Höhe 4-1 after extra time, while Oberliga side Bremer SV beat local rivals Brinkumer SV 2-1, both thereby confirming their place in the DFB-Pokal.

Participating teams in the 2021/22 DFB-Pokal:

BUNDESLIGA

1. FC Köln

1. FSV Mainz 05

1. FC Union Berlin

Arminia Bielefeld

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Augsburg

FC Bayern München

FC Schalke 04

Hertha BSC

RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg

SV Werder Bremen

TSG Hoffenheim

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Wolfsburg

BUNDESLIGA 2

1. FC Heidenheim

1. FC Nürnberg

Eintracht Braunschweig

FC Erzgebirge Aue

FC St. Pauli

FC Würzburger Kickers

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Hamburger SV

Hannover 96

Holstein Kiel

Karlsruher SC

SC Paderborn 07

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SSV Jahn Regensburg

SV Darmstadt 98

SV Sandhausen

VfL Bochum

VfL Osnabrück

3. LIGA

Dynamo Dresden (3. Liga champions)

FC Hansa Rostock (3. Liga runners-up)

FC Ingolstadt 04 (third in 3. Liga)

TSV 1860 München (fourth in 3. Liga)

FC Viktoria Köln (winner of the Mittelrheinpokal)

SV Waldhof Mannheim (winner of the Baden-Pokal)

SV Wehen Wiesbaden (winner of the Hessenpokal)

SV Meppen (winner of the Niedersachsen-Pokal for 3. Liga and Regionalliga teams)

REGIONALLIGA

1. FC Lok Leipzig (winner of the Sachsenpokal)

BFC Dynamo (winner of the Berlin-Pokal)

SC Preußen Münster (as the best Westphalian Regionalliga West side)

Sportfreunde Lotte (as Westfalenpokal finalists against SC Preußen Münster, who have already qualified)

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball (winner of the Württemberg-Pokal)

SV 07 Elversberg (winner of the Saarlandpokal)

SV Babelsberg 03 (winner of the Brandenburg-Pokal)

TuS Rot-Weiß Koblenz (winner of the Rheinlandpokal)

Wuppertaler SV (winner of the Niederrheinpokal)

YET TO BE DETERMINED

Bavarian Football Association (two representatives - winner of League Cup and winner of Toto-Pokal)

Bremen Football Association

Saxony-Anhalt Football Association

Hamburg Football Association (FC Eintracht Norderstedt or FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen)

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern State Football Association

Lower Saxony Football Association (second representative/ amateur cup winner)

Schleswig-Holstein Football Association

South Baden Football Association

Southwest German Football Association

Thuringian Football Association

created by mmc/lb