Algarve Cup: Giulia Gwinn back in the side

Giulia Gwinn is back in the national side after recovering from her shoulder injury. Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up the 20-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder to her 26-player Algarve Cup squad that will compete in Portugal in March. The Germany side will face Sweden on 4th March in Faro (18:00 CET) and will play Norway or Denmark in their second game on 7th March (kick-off time TBA) The final matches to determine who will finish in places 3rd-8th will take place on 10th March, and the top two sides will play against each other on the following day.

After an injury-hit break, Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg) and Johanna Elsig (1.FFC Turbine Potsdam) return, and the team also includes after a long absence, Sydney Lohmann (Bayern Munich) and Lena Petermann (HSC Montpellier), as well as Laura Freigang from 1.FFC Frankfurt.

Voss-Tecklenburg “A good place to continue our development"

Martin Voss-Tecklenburg said, "After a positive end to the year against England at Wembley, we want to continue our run of good performances in Portugal. Wembley was a chance for us to develop our young side, whereas this represents a challenge for our team and also a great chance for them to get used to first team action. This is an important step for our team, so we will work hard for it. That is why we will use the Algarve Cup to give lots of player a chance in the side and try out our tactics at an international level, so the main focus isn’t on the results. We want to see what a lot of the players are capable of and play good football. The Algarve Cup offers ideal conditions for us to develop the team, offering three games at a good level and the opportunity to work intensively in all areas with the team."

In addition to the Germany side, the Algarve Cup also includes Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Italy, New Zealand and Belgium. The tournament will be held in Lagos, Parchal and Faro.

created by mmc/erj