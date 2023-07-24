Alexandra Popp: “That’s what makes playing football fun”

Germany got off to the perfect start in the World Cup with a 6-0 win over Morocco in Melbourne. Voss-Tecklenburg, Popp, Rauch, Bühl and Magull gave their thoughts after the game. Here are the most important bits:

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: First of all, there’s definitely a sense of relief. You never know exactly where you stand ahead of the first game. We have seen that others have found it tough. We did a good job. We scored the early goal and after that we were efficient. We played well in the first half and rewarded ourselves with the goals in the second. We can be happy with the start we have made. What can more can you say about Poppi and her two goals, that’s just her quality. She hasn’t scored that many in training yet so it’s great that she’s done that and got her rewards. That sort of quality and power in the penalty area must also prompt something against the next opponents. I’m delighted for all our goalscorers today and also for our defence. We coped well with everything we faced in the build-up. That’s why we’re flying back to the camp happy and this win has sent out a signal to the others. We’re remaining within ourselves and that’s how we wanted to shape the first game. We know there’s another big challenge ahead of us, that’s why we’re not getting carried away and not getting ahead of ourselves. We have won the first game and the goals have given us some breathing space which could be important. In that sense we’re happy, but no more or no less.

Alexandra Popp: First of all, we’re really happy that we managed to perform like that in our first game. It’s always difficult as beforehand you don’t really know where you’re at as a team or how the opponent will play. But we focussed on ourselves, played our game and looked to put balls into the box, where we were dangerous. I’m of course really happy that I was able to give us a cushion with the two goals. Only at a World Cup can you have a first game in such a stadium with such an atmosphere. That makes us really happy and you can also feel it. You’re pushed on by the people in the crowd. That’s what makes playing football fun.

Felicitas Rauch: We were extremely efficient today. We also had one or two opportunities that we could have and maybe should have finished off better. Nevertheless, we were really focussed today and we’re all aware of what a good opportunity we have at this tournament. That makes us all the more switched on. We want to be efficient in attack and in defence.

Klara Bühl: We wanted to put our stamp on the game and simply be on the ball. Scoring the early goal was the key and that always helps your cause.

Lina Magull: We can’t get carried away just yet. For us as a team, it was very important to send a message to ourselves and to get the feeling that we’ve arrived and we’re ready for the tournament. I hope we have been able to convey a sense of this euphoria.

created by mmc,rs