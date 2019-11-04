Alexandra Popp called up for the England game

Alexandra Popp will be in the Germany women’s squad for the upcoming international against England in Wembley (18:30 CET) on Saturday after national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg called her up after she initially missing out on the squad through injury.

Popp made the Wolfsburg squad on Sunday and came off the bench in the second half during an 8-0 win over Freiburg in the Flyeralarm Women’s Bundesliga. It wasn’t clear at the start of last week if she would return to fitness in time after her ankle injury.