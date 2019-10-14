The ten men of the Germany national team recorded an important qualifying victory in Estonia on Sunday night, keeping them in second place behind level-on-points Northern Ireland. Head coach Joachim Löw spoke about the ins and outs of the game in Tallinn and the current situation in EURO qualifying Group C.

Question: Joachim Löw, what is your verdict on the win in Estonia?

Joachim Löw: It was more difficult than we had imagined. That had a lot to do with the fact that we were down to ten men for almost 80 minutes. After the sending off we had to reorganise ourselves a little, we had to retain composure and increase the tempo. In the second half, the team did that really well.

Question: Was Emre Can’s red card justified in your opinion?

Löw: The red card was justified, yes. There are no two ways about it.

Question: What does this win mean for the situation in the group?

Löw: The situation is unchanged – we want to win the last two games and we will. We will qualify. I’m expecting two more wins and then we’ll have to see what the Netherlands do in their games.

Question: What conclusions can you draw from the two games against Argentina and Estonia?