“Advantage Heidenheim” in Sandhausen clash

1. FC Heidenheim and SV Sandhausen are two of the smallest clubs in the 2. Bundesliga. On 30th October (20:45 CET), one of the clubs will reach the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Both sides have had a tough start to the league. Sandhausen are currently in the relegation zone and have already parted company with their head coach Kenan Kocak. The club have since appointed Uwe Koschinat, who coached third-tier side Fortuna Köln for seven years.

Heidenheim have gone the other way and have given their coach, Frank Schmidt, a contract extension until 2023. Neither team ran into any problems in the first round: Heidenheim beat SSV Jeddeloh II 5-2, whereas Sandhausen won 6-0 against Rot-Weiß Oberhausen.

It’s not just the current league positions of the two sides that will give Heidenheim more confidence going into the game – they’ve only lost one of their last 15 games against Sandhausen (seven wins and seven draws). Coincidentally, the two sides also met in the second round of the DFB-Pokal three years ago, with Sandhausen getting an unlikely victory. The side won on penalties after the game finished goalless and made it all the way to the quarter-finals. The last time that Sandhausen managed to get to this stage was in 1985/86. Both sides are dreaming of progressing, but there’s only room for one of them in the next round.