Adeyemi: "Mergim told me to relax and just play like I do in Salzburg"

Adeyemi: "Pumped for international action"

DFB.de: You are at home in attack, but with your physique you’re not the typical striker. How would you characterise yourself?

Adeyemi: The coach called me and told me that I was part of the squad. I was obviously extremely happy. Playing for the national team is something very special for me. Now I’m here and really looking forward to what lies ahead.

DFB.de: How did you find out you had been called up?

Adeyemi: He told me to relax and just play like I do in Salzburg. Even though I’m one of the youngest players here, he said not be scared and just to try and prove myself.

DFB.de: Did you speak to Mergim Berisha about the U21s beforehand?

Karim Adeyemi: I travelled here with Mergim (Berisha), my teammate at Salzburg. He introduced me to the other lads – my first impression was very positive. The atmosphere at training has been really relaxed and pleasant so far as well.

DFB.de: Mr. Adeyemi, you’ve been with the U21s since Monday. How has your first time here been so far?

Karim Adeyemi is the only newbie in Germany’s U21 squad for the knockout rounds of the U21 European championship. The 19-year-old forward from RB Salzburg spoke in an interview with DFB.de about his first impressions, his appearances in the Champions League and next Monday night’s EURO quarterfinal against Denmark.

Karim Adeyemi is the only newbie in Germany’s U21 squad for the knockout rounds of the U21 European championship. The 19-year-old forward from RB Salzburg spoke in an interview with DFB.de about his first impressions, his appearances in the Champions League and next Monday night’s EURO quarterfinal against Denmark.

DFB.de: Mr. Adeyemi, you’ve been with the U21s since Monday. How has your first time here been so far?

Karim Adeyemi: I travelled here with Mergim (Berisha), my teammate at Salzburg. He introduced me to the other lads – my first impression was very positive. The atmosphere at training has been really relaxed and pleasant so far as well.

DFB.de: Did you speak to Mergim Berisha about the U21s beforehand?

Adeyemi: He told me to relax and just play like I do in Salzburg. Even though I’m one of the youngest players here, he said not be scared and just to try and prove myself.

DFB.de: How did you find out you had been called up?

Adeyemi: The coach called me and told me that I was part of the squad. I was obviously extremely happy. Playing for the national team is something very special for me. Now I’m here and really looking forward to what lies ahead.

DFB.de: You are at home in attack, but with your physique you’re not the typical striker. How would you characterise yourself?

Adeyemi: Correct, I’m not the typical tank-like striker, but I still feel comfortable in every attacking position, be that in the centre or out wide. I would describe myself as a very nimble striker who goes all out up front, annoys the opponent and puts them under pressure. My pace is my greatest asset.

DFB.de: Going back to Mergim Berisha. Not only do you two know each other as people, but especially as players. To what extent will that help you here?

Adeyemi: It helps an awful lot. We’ve played up front together a lot at Salzburg. I know what Mergim is capable of and he knows what I can do. Mergim is extremely good with that final ball in behind. I can benefit from that here as well.

DFB.de: You’ve made three Champions League appearances for Salzburg, including against Bayern München and Atletico Madrid. What was your take-away from these games?

Adeyemi: Fun, most of all. Playing in these games was a childhood dream come true for me. The fact that I scored a goal in the process as well was unreal. It was a special experience playing against teams like this, it’s something that takes a bit of time to sink in. And now I’m pumped for more international action.

DFB.de: In 2019, you won the Fritz Walter medal in gold – just like Florian Wirtz did last year. Is this added pressure or motivation for you?

Adeyemi: This award has always been motivation for me, because it is a great honour which I would obviously like to justify. That’s another reason why I want to prove myself here: to show that I deserve this medal. Above all, however, I want to be able to help the team as best I can.

DFB.de: You’ll be going straight into knockout games at the European championship. Is this ‘all-or-nothing‘-feeling something that motivates you as well?

Adeyemi: The impression I get from the lads is that they’re all pumped for these knockout games now. Everyone wants to go through and hopefully win the tournament. And I think this team can do it.

DFB.de: What do you expect from Denmark in the quarterfinal?

Adeyemi: They picked up nine points in their group, beating France among others. That’s an outstanding feat. So we can expect a very good team. But if we play to our strengths on the pitch I am sure we can beat them.