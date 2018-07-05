Additions to the rule book for 2018/19 season

What’s new this season? As far as the DFB’s concerned, a few alterations to the laws of the game were enforced on 1st July. Some deal with the new phenomenon of video assistants, who will play a key role from now on.

Law 3

• An extra substitution will be allowed from each team during extra time in competitions, regardless of whether they have used up all their three conventional substitutions. • For international friendlies, a maximum of twelve substitutions may be used.

Law 4

• Small electronic or communications devices may be used in the technical area, so long as they are used for tactical or coaching purposes or for the benefit of the players.

Law 5

• Match officials may not carry any camera devices.

Law 7

• Drinks breaks may last no longer than one minute. • Time lost through drinks breaks or VAR checks must be factored into added time.

Law 10

• A goalkeeper who has been substituted on during a penalty shootout may only take a penalty if the goalkeeper who was substituted off has himself already taken a penalty along with all other members of the team.

Law 11

• An offside ruling must be decided in relation to the player’s first contact with the ball.

Law 12

• Biting belongs to the list of offences, punishable with a sending off and a direct free kick. • Throwing an object in the direction of the ball or striking the ball with an object in one’s hand will be penalized with a direct free kick (no longer considered a hand-ball). • When a goalkeeper spills the ball from his hands or arms, he may try to gather the ball once more, even if the first attempt was intentional. • If a player commits a foul during a goalscoring opportunity, the referee must book him regardless of whether a goal would have been scored or not. • Two consecutive, individual offences will both be punished in their own right. • If a player off the field commits a misdemeanor against a person on his own team (including team staff) whilst the ball is in play, an indirect free kick will be awarded on the sideline.

Law 13

• Free kicks may be awarded against a substitute, substituted player, sent-off player or team official.

Law 15

• A player must be standing when taking a throw-in (sitting or kneeling are not permitted).

