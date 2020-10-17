Abt called up to replaced injured Berger

Ann-Katrin Berger has pulled out of the Germany women’s squad for the upcoming friendly against England on Tuesday, 27th October (16:00 CEST at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden). The Chelsea goalkeeper has a hand injury and has been replaced in the squad by Friederike Abt from VfL Wolfsburg.

Leone Maier (Arsenal), Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim) have all already withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Long-term absentees Giulia Gwinn, Kristin Demann (FC Bayern), Sara Doorsoun, Pauline Bremen (VfL Wolfsburg), Isabella Hartig (TSG Hoffenheim) and Turid Knaak (Atletico Madrid) are also unavailable.

