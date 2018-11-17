Abdelhamid Sabiri: “We play really well as a team”

Sabiri: “I am happy that the coach is putting me in the starting XI and I am getting game time”

Germany U21s comfortably beat Holland U21s 3-0 in their last international home game of 2018. Abdelhamid Sabiri of Huddersfield Town scored his second international goal and his first goal at U21 level. He spoke to DFB.de about his first goal, the game against The Netherlands and the quality of the squad.

DFB.de: Abdelhamid Sabiri, congratulations on the win. How do you feel the game went against The Netherlands?

Abdelhamid Sabiri: Thank you. We came across a few problems at the beginning but we grew into the game as it wore on and controlled the game in the second half. It was a good result at this level and we are delighted to have won so comfortably against such a strong opponent. The fact I managed to score made it even better.

DFB.de: Can you give us your opinions on your goal that gave Germany a 2-0 lead?

Sabiri: I discussed with our wingers during the game that we need to put more balls into the back post. Whenever we got the ball out wide, we just couldn’t get the crosses in therefore I said to Levin Öztunali and Benny Henrichs that I will make a run to the back post instead. It is even sweeter that I scored my goal from a cross to the back post.

DFB.de: You played a bit further forward in comparison to your first international game against Ireland. How do you see your own role in the team?

Sabiri: I played as a holding midfielder against Ireland but today I was further forward, behind the striker and in the second half I was playing wide left. I am comfortable playing in all these positions but I am just happy to be playing.

DFB.de: Head coach Stefan Kuntz tried a 3-5-2 formation today. Svend Brodersen and Törles Knöll both made their debuts. How did the team still manage to play so well with many changes?

Sabiri: We have good strength in depth and a good squad, where every player is always ready to do whatever is asked of them. We also have quality players that weren’t in the squad this time around. There are many good individual players but we play really well as a team. Every player knows what their job is and how we can be successful together. This is the best way to prepare for the Euros next year.

DFB.de: International games against The Netherlands are always good matches. There were also a few moments today when both sides got stuck into each other. How did you find this?

Sabiri: There is always a lot of passion in these games. We are athletes and we want to win every game. What is important is that we forget about it after the game and that no one is hurt.

DFB.de: There were 5,000 people in attendance at the game. There were also a few children who are suffering from cancer invited to the game, as part of the #Hezzeigen movement. Were you aware of this?

Sabiri: Yes, we saw that before the game and were really pleased that the children could be here tonight. We hope that they enjoyed the game and that we have given them happiness. They were definitely a motivation for us during the game.

DFB.de: You have struggled for game time at Huddersfield in recent weeks therefore how good was it to get back playing again for the U21s?

Sabiri: I played a full 90 minutes in my first international game and now I have played another full game. It is really good for me to be able to play with the best players in Europe in my age group. I want to take this positive feeling and experience back with me to Huddersfield.