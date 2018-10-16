A stunning free-kick caps U20s 3-2 home win over Switzerland

Germany U20s have won their last home match of 2018 with a 3-2 win over Switzerland. Three early goals from Robin Hack (10’), Sam Schreck (16’) and Florent Muslija (20’) gave Meikel Schönweitz’s side a 3-0 advantage. Germany did concede on the half hour mark and early in the second half put held on for the victory.

Three shots from distance, three goals

After a steady start to the match in Emden’s Ostfriesland-Stadion, Germany took the lead with their first chance of the match. The Swiss defence allowed Robin Hack to have too much space after a German throw-in and the Hoffenheim attacker fired the ball home from 17 metres out to give Germany the lead. In the 16th minute, Sam Schreck also tried his luck from distance and was able to place in the ball just to the left of the diving Swiss goalkeeper to double Germany’s lead. Just four minutes later, Germany had a three goal cushion as Florent Muslija curled in a stunning free-kick from 18 metres out. Germany led 3-0 after just 20 minutes and had scored three goals from three long range shots.

The Swiss were not fazed about the deficit in the scoreline and created their first chance of the match in the 28th minute as German goalkeeper Jan-Christoph Bartels was called into action to save a Swiss attempt on goal. However, the 1. FC Köln goalkeeper had to pick the ball up from his own net just four minutes later as Jan-Niklas Beste struck the ball towards goal and Cedric Gasser poked home from close range to bring Switzerland back into the match (33’). In responce, Muslija nearly scored another dream goal but the Swiss goalkeeper was there on this occasion to deny the young Hannover player (39’).

Tight affair in the second half

Coach Meikel Schönweitz changed his goalkeeper for the second half as Timon Weiner replaced Jan-Christoph Bartels for the second half. However, it wasn’t long before the Holstein Kiel youngster was picking the ball out of his net as Petar Pusic forced the ball over the line in the 48th minute to reduce the Swiss deficit to just one goal. The visitors then had a big chance to equalise not long after scoring as Jan-Niklas Beste gave away a penalty in the 52nd minute. However, the striker couldn’t capitalise on the golden opportunity, blazing his shot well over the bar.

It took Germany a few minutes to settle back into the match as Hack went close with a header in the 58th minute. Schönweitz continued to make changes in personnel throughout the second half and one of the substitutes, Niklas Dorsch, nearly scored Germany’s fourth goal with the ball going just wide of the goal (67’). Manuel Wintzheimer then came off the bench to create a good chance which he couldn’t take before Weiner denied Switzerland an equaliser with a strong save in their last chance of the match (81’).