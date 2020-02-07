A record two own goals after 13 minutes

Two own goals in the first 12 minutes, the four record DFB-Pokal champions into the last eight and almost record form for a Regionalliga team: DFB.de brings you the best facts from the DFB-Pokal round of 16.

Own goal record: There were two own goals inside just the first thirteen minutes in the match between FC Bayern München and TSG Hoffenheim – there have never been two own goals scored this soon in a DFB-Pokal match before. There has only ever been one other match in DFB-Pokal history with two own goals in one half – the match between Stuttgarter Kickers and Dortmund in October 1999, which likewise had two goals in the first half.

Record champions progress: The four DFB-Pokal record champions, namely Bayern (19 titles), Werder Bremen (six), FC Schalke 04 and Eintracht Frankfurt (five each), all remain in the competition. This quartet have also won 18 of the last 22 DFB-Pokal championships (also two titles for Borussia Dortmund and one a piece for VfL Wolfsburg and Nürnberg).

Giant killers Saarbrücken: FC Saarbrücken have reached the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in 35 years. This is the sixth occasion on which the Saarland team have made it into the last eight of the cup. Saarbrücken are one of the three fourth-division sides to have reached the quarter-finals of the competition. The only other teams to have done so were Holstein Kiel in 2001/12 and FC Magdeburg in 2000/01. Both were eliminated in the quarter-finals, so Saarbrücken have the opportunity to become the first fourth-tier club to ever reach the semi-finals.

Regulars: FC Bayern are into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal for the 13th consecutive season, which is an ongoing record in the competition! No other team has achieved this more than seven seasons in a row (Werder Bremen from 1988 to 1994). In total, this is the 38th occasions on which Bayern have reached the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals – a record in the competition (ahead of Werder, who have reached this stage for the 32nd time).

Lewandowski and Müller in the fast lane: Robert Lewandowski scored his 35th and 36th DFB-Pokal goals to overtake Claudio Pizarro (34) and Ronald Worm (35) and is now seventh in the DFB-Pokal all-time goalscorers list. Next in his sights are Johannes Löhr and Klaus Allofs who are joint in fifth place with 39 goals each. Thomas Müller overtook Karl Allgöwer with his goal and is now alone in tenth in the rankings. Whenever Thomas Müller has scored in the DFB-Pokal, Bayern have always won (23 times, also a record which has now been extended in this competition).

Club records: Milot Rashica has now scored in each of his last six cup appearances – no Werder Bremen player has achieved that before. Rouwen Hennings has now scored in five consecutive DFB-Pokal matches for Fortuna Düsseldorf to equal the Dieter Brei’s club record in year 1977.

Contrasting fortunes for the Revier clubs: Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the quarter-finals for the third year in a row – and that’s after reaching the final in each of the four seasons before that. Schalke 04, on the other hand, reached the quarter-finals for the fourth season in a row for the first time in their long cup history.