A chance for second-tier Paderborn and Hamburg

One thing is sure ahead of the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals – a Bundesliga 2 side will definitely feature in the last four. Two teams from the second tier of German football come up against each other in the sold-out clash between SC Paderborn and former “Bundesliga dinosaurs” Hamburger SV on Tuesday 2nd April (KO 18:30 CEST).

For hosts Paderborn, they are appearing in the quarter-finals of the competition for the second consecutive year. After wins against FC Ingolstadt, fifth-tier side BSG Chemie Leipzig and MSV Duisburg, the chance for a fourth win and the biggest cup success in the club’s history is within touching distance this season. Last year, the dream ended abruptly for the then-third-tier team after a 6-0 loss to record champions FC Bayern Munich.

The North Germans head into the match after wins against fifth-tier side TuS Erndtebrück, third-tier SV Wehen Wiesbaden as well as 1. FC Nürnberg, reaching this stage of the competition fort he third time in the last six years. The last time they progressed further, however, was ten years ago, when they lost to Werder Bremen in the semi-finals. The most recent of their three DFB-Pokal wins came some 32 years ago.

Hoyzer scandal and big away wins

Not quite so long ago was the last meeting of the two clubs in the DFB-Pokal, which came in the 2004-05 season, possibly the darkest chapter in the history of the competition as Paderborn won 4-2 with the help of referee Robert Hoyzer, who was convicted of match fixing. Curiously enough, there were two 3-0 away wins in the 2014-15 Bundesliga season.

HSV recorded a 1-0 win at home in the first half of the current season. Despite the odd slip-up, Hamburg remain on target in their mission to gain promotion back to the Bundesliga. Paderborn, meanwhile, are at the front of a midfield battle in the Bundesliga 2 table and have a place in the promotion play-offs within sight.

created by mmc/cg