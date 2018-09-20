89% of football fans in favour of Germany hosting Euro 2024

Just a week before the host nation of UEFA Euro 2024 is announced, a survey has found that a clear majority of the German population support the country’s bid to host the tournament. According to a recent survey by FORSA, just under three quarters (74%) of Germans over the age of 16 are in favour of Germany hosting the European Championships with a further 12 percent undecided. The support from football fans for the bid is even higher with 89% supporting the German bid.

All of German football, from the elite level to the amateur game, is backing the UEFA Euro 2024 bid. The German football association (DFB) is promoting this impressive symbol between now and September 27th, when UEFA award the tournament to one of Germany or Turkey. The motto ‘United by Football’ will be seen across Germany at the next matchday in the Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga, Allianz Frauen-Bundesliga and 2. Frauen-Bundesliga as well as selected amateur matches. Each club will take part in a series of activities to promote the motto and Germany’s bid.

Each team will participate in a mixed photo before the start of their next match to promote the ‘United by Football’ campaign. Each player will also wear the logo of the German bid on their shirt sleeves and this logo will also be shown on the substitution boards. The referees and numerous media partners will also be involved in promoting the DFB campaign. During Saturday’s evening Bundesliga match in Munich, the Allianz Arena will be lit in the black, red and goal combinations of the German flag while FC Bayern München play away at FC Schalke 04. The Allianz Arena is one of the ten stadiums that would host matches in Germany’s bid.

“Excellent support for the bid by the German public”

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: “We have proposed a bid on behalf of all of German football to UEFA. This flagship project benefits not only the ten selected host cities and their respective clubs, but the entire of German football, even at grassroots level. We have receieved excellent support for our bid by the German public and football fans. We are very proud and grateful that the DFL and Bundesliga have given particular support to the bid, but also that all the other German leagues all the way down to the Kreisliga are giving support.

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said: “Our bid has been received with lots of enthusiasm in Germany by passionate fans in our fantastic stadiums and the DFB’s seven million members across around 25,000 clubs. It is a great sign to see so the active support from the German people for a UEFA tournament so close to the host country announcement. We look forward to inviting all of Europe to a unique festival of football in six years time.”

DFL president Dr. Reinhard Rauball said: “The DFL, alongside the 36 Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs, fully supports the DFB bid to host this major international event in Germany. A home European Championship would be extremely valuable for our professional clubs and German football in general. Such a big event is likely to have positive impacts on our sport with millions of people in Germany and further afield inspired to get involved as a result of the tournament.”