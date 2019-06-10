80 years on: the fourth duel against Estonia

Germany are looking to take six points out of their last two European Championship qualification matches before heading into the summer break. The team are halfway there after 2-0 win against Belarus on Saturday—now they are looking to do the same against Estonia in Mainz on Tuesday (20:45 CEST). It’s been 80 years since Germany last faced Estonia. DFB.de has all the facts ahead of the match.

The record: Germany have won all three previous matches against Estonia, scoring 11 and allowing just one against. The last time the two faced each other was 80 years ago in Tallinn on 26th June 1939, with Germany winning 2-0. Now, the long break between the two sides will come to an end. The sole official match between the two to date was on 29th August 1937 in Königsberg. Estonia were up 1-0 at halftime in the World Cup qualification match, but went on to lose 4-1.

The group standings: Germany defeated Belarus 2-0 on Saturday, and now have six points due to a 3-2 win against the Netherlands in their first qualification match. In contrast, Estonia picked up their second loss in their second qualification match. A 2-0 loss to Northern Ireland was followed by a second 2-1 loss to the Irish on Saturday.

A strong run: Since a 1-0 loss to Ireland on 8th October 2015, Germany have gone on to win their last 13 World Cup and European Championship qualification matches, with a goal difference of 50-7. Germany have lost just two of their last 54 qualification matches, picking up 47 wins and five draws. They have equalled their previous record of 13 qualification wins in a row from 2010-12.

Strong at home: Germany are undefeated in their last 29 competitive matches at home, and set a DFB record by winning 23 of them. Their last defeat at home came on 17th October 2007 during a 3-0 loss to the Czech Republic during Euro qualification—Germany had already qualified for the tournament.

Goal hungry from the start: Germany have scored in their last six matches, netting 12 goals and averaging two a game. Die Mannschaft strike early, picking up a goal in the first 15 minutes in five of their last six matches. Leroy Sané is the expert in that area, having scored all four of his goals in the first 19 minutes.

Constant presence: Joshua Kimmich has started all 16 matches for the national team since the start of 2018. Kimmich has started 40 of 41 matches since a 1-0 victory against Northern Ireland during the EURO 2016 group stage, only missing out on a 2-2 draw against France in Cologne in November 2017. With 158 touches against Belarus, Kimmich set a new record during the current Euro qualification campaign.

The venue: Germany have played just one match in Mainz: a 6-1 friendly against Armenia on 6th June 2014 as their final match ahead of the 2014 World Cup. After a scoreless first half, André Schürrle gave Germany the lead in the 52nd minute before former Dortmund man Henrikh Mkhitaryan equalised from the spot in the 68th minute. But, goals from Lukas Podolski (71’), Benedikt Höwedes (73’), Miroslav Klose (76’) and a brace from Mario Götze (83’, 89') served for a clear win for Germany.

The stadium: The Opel Arena in Mainz has a capacity of 27,000 and is the home of Bundesliga side 1. FSV Mainz 05.

The opponent: Estonia played their first ever international match on 22 July 1921 against Sweden in Tallinn, which ended in a 0-0 draw. In 1940, Estonia were annexed by the Soviet Union and were no longer permitted to field their own team. Estonia returned to the international scene after gaining independence in 1991. In the current FIFA world rankings, the team is ranked 96th (1,240 points). Germany are ranked 83 spots ahead of them, in 13th (1,570 points). Current head coach Martin Reim holds the record for most international caps, with 157 between 1992 and 2009. Estonia’s record goal scorer is Andres Oper, with 38 goals in 134 matches between 1995 and 2014.

The head coach: Martin Reim has been Estonia’s head coach since September 2016. Previously, the 48-year-old was the head coach of Estonian record holders FC Flora Tallinn where they won the league twice (2010 and 2011), and the Estonian Cup once (2011). From 2012-16, Reims was the head coach of various Estonian youth teams.

The squad: Veteran player Konstantin Vassiljev is the oldest and most experienced member of the squad at 34 years (113 caps). He has also scored the most goals for his country among the current squad (25). The youngest player in the squad is 19-year-old Vladislav Kreida. Seven members of the squad play their club football for FC Flora Tallinn. Eleven of the 24-man squad play for clubs within Estonia, while the remaining 13 play abroad.

