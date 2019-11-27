700 coaches and 80,000 children: support for Jordan

DFB first vice-president Dr. Rainer Koch, together with Olympic champion fencer Britta Heidemann, were part of a delegation that recently completed a three-day trip to Jordan. The DFB is supporting the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in their efforts to provide Jordanian children with increased access to organised sport.

“Not only are children and youth able to learn technical and tactical skills from activities such as football training sessions, but they are also able to learn about cooperation, fairness, responsibility and peaceful conflict resolution,” Rainer Koch said during an event in Amman. “These are key skills that are useful in everyday situations. We are proud to have participated in this project.”

“Promoting social skills and values”

Children and youth can participate in free football training sessions aimed at also teaching them social skills such as peaceful conflict resolution or building their self-confidence. Over 700 coaches, teachers and social workers have been trained as part of the program since 2016, and in that time, more than 80,000 children and youth from Jordan have taken part in the program.

“The guidelines we’ve developed together are especially important, as they don’t just focus on athletic skills, but also on promoting social skills and values,” said Koch. “Developing learning and teaching materials is important to the training and continued education of gym teachers, social workers and coaches. The latter are invaluable when it comes to fostering the development of young people, given that they are important role models for children and youth and can share their skills and knowledge with them.”

The DFB has been working together with the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and GIZ to promote “Sport for Development” since 2013, and have supported several projects worldwide aimed at fostering youth through football.