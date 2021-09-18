Flying into challenges: The Germany Women's national team left it all out on the pitch in Cottbus.

7-0 opening victory over Bulgaria in Cottbus

The Germany Women’s National team comfortably won their first World Cup qualifier at the Stadion der Freundschaft in Cottbus, as Martina Voss-Tecklenberg’s side ran out 7-0 winners against Bulgaria in front of around 1,200 spectators.

Lea Schüller (21’) and Lina Magull (24’) put the team on course for victory, and Magull scored her second (33’) to put the game to bed before half-time. Linda Dallmann (67’, 82’), Schüller (72’) and Tabea Waßmuth (76’) added to the scoreline in the second half.

National team head coach Voss-Tecklenburg chose an attacking-minded starting XI. Merle Frohms played in goal behind a defence consisting of Sjoeke Nüsken, Sophia Kleinherne, Lena Oberdorf and Kathrin Hendrich. Dzsenifer Marozsan, Sara Däbritz and Lina Magull made up the midfield and Sydney Lohmann and Svenja Huth played on the wings with Lea Schüller as the centre forward.

Germany in charge following an early scare

Bulgaria chose not to follow the script and brought the game to Germany in the opening minutes. Yuliana Aleksandrova was momentarily through on goal in the second minute before the Germany defence reacted quickly to prevent the shot. From then on, Germany dominated the game and began to piece some good passes together against passive opposition.

Germany were initially unable to convert long periods of possession into threatening opportunities, and Lea Schüller saw her 17th-minute goal disallowed because she was offside, but Germany became more and more threatening and Bulgaria struggle to compete whenever Voss-Tecklenberg’s side played quickly and directly.

Quick double paves the way to victory

Germany broke the deadlock just after the 20-minute mark, as Däbritz played a sensational pass through the Bulgaria defence to pick out the unmarked Hendrich. She then played it to Schüller who was in the middle and had no problem tucking the ball away from short range. Magull’s drop of the shoulder just three minutes later made two Bulgaria opponents look foolish and she followed this up with a terrific strike into the corner to double the hosts’ advantage.

The team became more confident after the opening goals and they began to play with ease. Lohmann kept track of the ball following a coming together with a Bulgaria player and chipped the ball into the six-yard box and Magull rose highest to head Germany into a 3-0 lead.

Dallmann shines following her introduction at half-time

The sheer number of crosses Germany were putting into the Bulgarian penalty area meant that eventually one would be converted, and this came true when Linda Dallmann, one of three half-time substitutes, bagged a goal following Hendrich’s cross from the right flank for 4-0 (67’). Dallmann then registered an assist in the 72nd minute as Schüller converted the cross from her FC Bayern teammate to head home her second goal of the match and Germany’s fifth.

Hendrich was substituted in the 73rd minute for Lena Lattwein and she left the pitch to applause and cheers from the attending fans. Germany continued to push forward in attack, and in the 76th minute they scored their sixth as Waßmuth coolly turned the ball home after Nüsken played her in on the left. Bulgaria continued to struggle and this left Dallmann able to turn in the six-yard box and score in the bottom corner to make it seven.

