500 days to go until Euro 2020

UEFA EURO 2020 will be opened in exactly 500 days. Four days after the opening game in Rome, the first fixture will be played in Germany. Four games will take place in Munich, where the Netherlands won the 1988 edition of the tournament.

The Allianz Arena will play host to group-stage matches on the 16th, 20th and 24th June 2020 – two of those games should involve the German side, presuming that Joachim Löw’s team qualifies for the tournament. If Hungary also qualify for the tournament, then Budapest will be Munich’s “partner city”, meaning a draw will be made to determine which of the two countries will play a third home game in the group stage.

In the event that Hungary fail to qualify for the tournament via the UEFA Nations League, Germany will play all of their group-stage matches in Munich. On July 3rd, a quarter-final will also take place in the Allianz Arena. To mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament, games are being played in twelve different countries.

Grindel: “Munich and the DFB are welcoming hosts”

DFB President, Reinhard Grindel, commented: “After the successful bid to host EURO 2024, we are excited to be a part of the European project to host EURO 2020, by having four games here in Munich. We hope that Joachim Löw and his side have a great qualifying campaign, so that the Allianz Arena can host at least two Germany games. München and the DFB will be welcoming hosts and will provide the perfect environment for a massive European football party.”

The Lord Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, added: “EURO 2020 is now far away not. The preparations have already started in Munich – I am really excited for this international tournament, especially as the state capital Munich will be able to show off its qualities as a host.”

1000 volunteers for Munich needed

In order to successfully organise the 51 games in the twelve host nations, UEFA will require the support of 12,000 volunteers. Munich itself will need around 1,000, who will be responsible for the accreditation, ceremonies, transport, media, ticketing, match organisation and crowd service during the event. Around 450 additional people will be needed in the city to help out the supporters. Those interested can apply in June 2019 online.

Tickets for the four games in Munich and the rest of the tournament will go on sale on June 12th, 2019. Fans can already sign up to UEFA’s online ticket portal and register their interest for tickets. The other host cities alongside Munich are Budapest, Rome, Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London and St. Petersburg. The final will take place in Wembley on July 12th.